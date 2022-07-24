Stroman did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings.

Stroman pitched well despite not factoring into the decision. He threw 55 of 86 pitches for strikes across six frames. In his first two games since returning from the IL, Stroman did last beyond 4.1 innings, so seeing him go six innings is a positive sign that his stamina is returning to pre-injury levels. The righty earned a quality start in Saturday's contest and lowered his ERA to 4.38 on the season.