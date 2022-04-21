Stroman (0-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays. He walked two and struck out seven.

The strikeouts are the only silver lining here, as Stroman struggled for the second straight start. In those outings, the righty has allowed 12 earned runs in just 8.1 innings, which has pushed his season ERA to 8.78. This is of course not what the Cubs expected when they signed Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal over the winter, but he still has plenty of time to turn things around. The 30-year-old will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta.