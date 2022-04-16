Stroman (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out four.
As is the case with many pitchers, Stroman struggled to find his footing at Coors Field. The righty actually looked good through three innings, but the Rockies tallied five runs on four hits and a walk in the fourth inning. The big blow was a three-run home run by Alan Trejo. The tough outing pushed Stroman's season ERA to 6.00, though better days should be ahead. He lines up to face the Rays on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Fans three in Cubs debut•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Should slot in as No. 2 starter•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Allows two runs in second start•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Looks good in spring debut•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Will make debut Friday•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Chooses Cubs in free agency•