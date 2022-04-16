Stroman (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out four.

As is the case with many pitchers, Stroman struggled to find his footing at Coors Field. The righty actually looked good through three innings, but the Rockies tallied five runs on four hits and a walk in the fourth inning. The big blow was a three-run home run by Alan Trejo. The tough outing pushed Stroman's season ERA to 6.00, though better days should be ahead. He lines up to face the Rays on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.