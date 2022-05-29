Stroman fanned two in seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 5-4 loss Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

After allowing a leadoff single, Stroman retired the next 13 batters he faced. He was efficient, needing just 90 pitches to get through seven frames, and induced 10 groundouts. It was the fifth straight start where he's allowed two or fewer earned runs, compiling a 1.80 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 30 innings over that span. The 31-year-old will likely make his next start next weekend against the Cardinals.