Stroman (1-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Thursday against Arizona.

Stroman was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to his start, and he took the mound for the first time since May 1. He began the outing with a perfect three innings but coughed up three runs in the fourth. After allowing 13 earned runs across his first 13.1 innings of the campaign, Stroman has surrendered only four earned runs across his last 18 frames. Overall, he has a 4.88 ERA with a 28:7 K:BB across 31.1 innings.