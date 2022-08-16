Stroman allowed four unearned runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's game against the Nationals. He walked one and struck out four.

A Zach McKinstry throwing error to start the bottom of the fifth inning didn't help Stroman's cause, but the righty also labored a bit in needing 94 pitches to retire 14 batters. Stroman has now logged three straight no-decisions, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) across 16.1 innings during the stretch. He's been able to lower his ERA to a solid 3.96, though his 3-5 record reflects the Cubs' inability to provide much run support. Stroman will look to be a bit sharper and possibly pick up a win in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers.