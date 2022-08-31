Stroman allowed just one run on three hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out one.

Pitching against the team he played for from 2014 until getting traded to the Mets in 2019, Stroman pitched well but had to settle for the no-decision. The righty lowered his ERA to 3.98, though he only has three wins to show for his efforts this year. Stroman did miss about a month with a shoulder injury, so he won't approach the 179 innings he logged in 2021, but he could be set for a strong finish if he stays healthy and gets some more run support. He's scheduled to start again Sept. 7 against the Reds,