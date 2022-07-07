Stroman (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The bullpen session was part of Stroman's progression and potential return from the injured list. He rejoined the team after one rehab start with Triple-A Iowa so the Cubs' coaching and training staffs could determine the next steps in Stroman's recovery. Given that, we should have more details about his status in the next few days.

