Stroman (3-5) allowed eight hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

Stroman was dialed in, throwing 67 of 95 pitches for strikes. The eight hits actually matched his second-highest total allowed this season, but he was able to limit the opposition to one or zero runs for the fourth straight start since returning from a shoulder injury. The right-hander has a 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 67.2 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to be a road matchup in St. Louis next week.