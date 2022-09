Stroman (4-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rockies. He struck out five.

The right-hander carried a shutout into the sixth inning, but Ryan McMahon took Stroman deep to account for the only blemish on his line. He got the hook after 85 pitches (57 strikes) in his sixth quality start since the All-Star break, a stretch in which Stroman sports a 2.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 64 innings.