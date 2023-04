Stroman allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings during Friday's loss to Miami. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The Marlins scored just one run on Stroman through six innings before Jean Segura drove in a run in the seventh. Stroman has given up two or fewer runs in all but one of his six starts to begin the year. He's sporting a strong 2.29 ERA and 33:13 K:BB through 35.1 frames. The 31-year-old is currently lined up to start in Washington next week.