The Cubs recalled Leiter from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Leiter, who posted a 7.84 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 10.1 innings over four appearances (three starts) during a two-week stint with the big club in April, will be rejoining the Cubs as a reliever ahead of Wednesday's series finale in San Diego. Keegan Thompson is scheduled to start Wednesday, but since he hasn't worked more than four innings in any of his appearances this season and is pitching on three days' rest, Leiter could be needed to cover multiple innings behind him.