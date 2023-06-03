Leiter picked up the save in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Padres. He struck out three over a scoreless inning.

Despite getting lit up in his previous outing, Leiter got the chance to close out a one-run lead Friday. After striking out the side, he has a career-high 13.69 K/9 in 2023. Since Brad Boxberger's injury on May 13, Leiter has converted two saves and Adbert Alzolay has picked up one save. Alzolay pitched in a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning Friday, where he entered with two on and no outs, so both pitchers will likely be in the running for save opportunities until Boxberger returns.