Leiter tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Starter Marcus Stroman pitched six scoreless innings, followed by Leiter in the seventh, and then two more clean frames from Michael Fulmer to preserve a 2-0 win. The Cubs hadn't played since Tuesday, so they should have had a fresh bullpen but still decided to use Leiter in a key spot for his first hold of the season. That could be a good sign for the righty's future outlook, though Fulmer and Brad Boxberger still figure to be ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order.