Leiter was added to the Cubs' taxi squad Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Leiter joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in mid-December, but he's a prime candidate to start Saturday's game in Colorado since the team hasn't yet announced a starter for the matchup. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018, but he allowed one run while striking out seven in four innings during his season debut at Triple-A Iowa last week.
