Leiter allowed two runs on three hits across four innings and did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out three.

This was better than Leiter's first start of the season, when he allowed seven runs across 3.1 innings at Coors Field. A Daniel Vogelbach two-run home run accounted for all of the damage against the righty, who was limited to 72 pitches in his second appearance of the year. Leiter figures to stick in the rotation for now with Wade Miley (elbow) and Alec Mills (back) on the injured list. He's slated to pitch again Wednesday against Atlanta, but he may move into the bullpen after that.