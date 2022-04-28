Leiter didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Atlanta, giving up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

The 31-year-old righty needed 45 pitches (26 strikes) to get his six outs before making way for Keegan Thompson. It was Leiter's shortest outing yet in three starts since being plugged into the Cubs' rotation, but he hasn't lasted more than four innings in any of them, and his 8.68 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB through 9.1 IP give fantasy GMs little reason to roster him.