Zagunis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to a sore hand, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zagunis picked up the injury when he was struck by a pitch in Friday's 9-3 win over the Mariners. The Cubs don't believe the issue is anything serious for Zagunis, who is competing for a reserve outfield job but is most likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Iowa.