Zagunis went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's season opener against Texas.

Zagunis surprisingly got the nod in left field while Kyle Schwarber came off the bench later in the ballgame. Zagunis wasn't even a lock to make the team after battling through a hand injury during spring training, but he picked up a start on Opening Day and drove in his first run of the season after appearing in just five contests for the Cubs all of last year. He's not expected to be an everyday starter, although skipper Joe Maddon is showing early on that he's not afraid to give Zagunis his hacks.