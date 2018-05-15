Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zagunis was 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI in his recent stint with the Cubs, but there just isn't a feasible path to playing time for the 25-year-old. Rather than having him ride the pine, the organization has decided it's in his best interest to receive more at-bats at Triple-A. Yu Darvish (flu) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.