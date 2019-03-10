Cubs' Mark Zagunis: More aggressive at the plate
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Zagunis has been showing a more aggressive approach at the plate this spring, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The approach seems to be working so far this spring, as Zagunis is slashing .364/.417/.773 through 22 at-bats despite drawing just one walk. "He's not up there just trying to accept the walk," Maddon said. "He's trying to hurt the ball." The 26-year-old outfielder is likely ticketed for Triple-A to begin the season with the Cubs outfield looking pretty crowded, but Zagunis could force his way up if he continues to hit.
