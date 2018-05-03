Through 74 at-bats with Triple-A Iowa, Zagunis is slashing .324/.440/.473 with three homes runs, which is tied for the team lead.

Zagunis was solid in 97 games with Iowa last season, posting a .267/.404/.455 slash line, and he's off to a better start this year. The 25-year-old outfielder got a cup of coffee at the MLB level in 2017 and he probably has the talent to stick as a serviceable regular, but it will likely take injuries or a trade for him to get an extended look, as the Cubs are fairly deep in the outfield.