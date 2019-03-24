Zagunis is likely to stick on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Zagunis seemed likely to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa, but Ian Happ's demotion opened things up for him to serve as the fourth outfielder. The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive spring training with a .333/.400/.718 slash line and four home runs in 39 at-bats. Zagunis is the lone pure outfielder on the bench for Chicago, but the team still has plenty of utility options to use in the outfield.