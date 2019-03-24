Cubs' Mark Zagunis: On track to break camp with Cubs
Zagunis is likely to stick on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Zagunis seemed likely to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa, but Ian Happ's demotion opened things up for him to serve as the fourth outfielder. The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive spring training with a .333/.400/.718 slash line and four home runs in 39 at-bats. Zagunis is the lone pure outfielder on the bench for Chicago, but the team still has plenty of utility options to use in the outfield.
