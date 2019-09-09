The Cubs sent Zagunis outright to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday after he went unclaimed off waivers.

Chicago designated Zagunis for assignment earlier this month to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Ben Zobrist, who was reinstated from the restricted list. The outfielder will stick around with the Cubs as organizational depth after hitting .250 in 30 games at the big-league level in 2019.

