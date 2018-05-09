Zagunis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The 25-year-old catcher-turned-outfielder has logged 176 games at Triple-A over the last three seasons, consistently showcasing elite plate skills, but he has been firmly blocked at the big-league level. This season he was hitting .298/.412/.436 with three home runs, two steals and an 18:17 K:BB in 115 plate appearances. He could get some starts against left-handed pitching, but probably won't get more than one or two starts per week while he is up with the big club. Once Jason Heyward comes off the concussion disabled list, Zagunis may be sent back to Triple-A.