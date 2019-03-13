Zagunis (hand) will start in right field and hit seventh Wednesday in the Cubs' Cactus League game against the Athletics, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Zagunis was scratched from the lineup over the weekend after complaining about a sore hand, but as anticipated, the injury proved to be only a short-term concern. The 26-year-old is enjoying an excellent spring with a 8-for-23 mark at the plate that includes two home runs and 10 RBI, but the Cubs' wealth of versatile bench options makes it likely that Zagunis opens the campaign at Triple-A Iowa.