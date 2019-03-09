Zagunis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Giants, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zagunis had initially been slated to start in right field and hit sixth, but Phillip Evans was subsequently added to the lineup card in Zagunis' stead. Unless the Cubs suggest Zagunis' removal from the starting nine was for injury-related reasons, he should be available off the bench.