Zagunis remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Zagunis hasn't started since April 12 and has logged just 20 plate appearances all season as the Cubs' fifth outfielder. The 26-year-old may be at risk of losing his spot on the active roster when the Cubs activate Jon Lester (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list or when they reinstate Addison Russell (suspension).