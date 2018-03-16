Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs already have plenty of other options in the big-league outfield, so Zagunis will head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 25-year-old produced an .859 OPS with 13 homers with the I-Cubs last season, so he could be one of the first options to be called back up to Chicago should an injury strike the major-league club.