Cubs' Mark Zagunis: Sent back to Iowa
Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs already have plenty of other options in the big-league outfield, so Zagunis will head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 25-year-old produced an .859 OPS with 13 homers with the I-Cubs last season, so he could be one of the first options to be called back up to Chicago should an injury strike the major-league club.
