Zagunis is starting in right field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Zagunis will be making his first start since April 12, as the Cubs sit outfield regulars Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber with Arizona lefty Robbie Ray on the mound. Zagunis is slashing .333/.333/.476 with four RBI in just 21 at-bats so far this season.