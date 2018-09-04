Zagunis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear when Zagunis picked up the injury, though his placement on the 60-day DL effectively ends his season. The 25-year-old spent most of the season at Triple-A, hitting .272/.395/.375 with seven homers and 11 stolen bases across 115 games.