Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Dermody spent last season with Triple-A Buffalo, where he posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 23 innings across 15 appearances. The southpaw will serve as organizational pitching depth for the Cubs during the 2020 campaign and should report to the team's alternate training site.

More News