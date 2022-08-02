Mervis has a .312/.370/.612 batting line with 23 homers, 88 RBI and a 27:79 BB:K across three levels of the minors this year.

The 24-year-old has surged from High-A to Triple-A over the course of the 2022 campaign, and he's posted an OPS north of .900 at each stop. Mervis is just nine games into his Triple-A tenure, but he's already slammed a pair of homers, four doubles and a triple in that short time. A left-handed batter, Mervis has put up a good-enough .796 OPS against southpaws this year -- a promising stat for his future as a potential everyday first baseman for the Cubs. The only obstacle in his way at this point is Frank Schwindel, who's struggled to a .654 OPS this season.