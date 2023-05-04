Mervis is expected to be called up by the Cubs on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Mervis had a massive breakout season in the minors last year (.984 OPS, 36 home runs, 119 RBI in 137 games) as he ascended through three different levels of the Cubs' farm system, and he's backed it up out of the gate here in 2023 with a .962 OPS in 24 games (112 plate appearances) at Triple-A Iowa. The 25-year-old should get everyday playing time between first base and designated hitter and offers high-level fantasy upside in the power department. Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer could both be dinged on playing time with the arrival of Mervis, though that should be a good thing overall for Chicago's offense.