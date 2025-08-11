Shaw went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Shaw provided the Cubs' lone scoring play when he took Sonny Gray deep in the fifth inning. It's the second homer in as many days for Shaw, who has swatted seven of his nine homers this season over his last 19 games. He was hitting .198 entering the All-Star break but is now batting .228 with a .683 OPS, 30 RBI, 40 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 15 doubles and one triple over 83 contests. The rookie third baseman still hasn't reached his potential, but he's trending upward, which is a good sign as he continues to occupy a starting role on a team in the wild-card race.