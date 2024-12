Shaw has a path to the Cubs' starting job at third base following the trade of Isaac Paredes, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Paredes no longer around and Nico Hoerner (elbow) potentially unavailable for the start of the season, Shaw looks to have a good shot to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster. The top prospect slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2024.