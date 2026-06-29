Cubs' Matt Shaw: Sidelined by sprained wrist

The Cubs placed Shaw on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained left wrist, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Shaw injured his wrist during Sunday's game against the Brewers. The sprain is considered mild, but with the All-Star break looming, there's a good chance Shaw will be held out at least until the beginning of the second half. He recently took over as the Cubs' primary right fielder, but now that Shaw is sidelined, Michael Conforto is getting a start in right field Monday versus the Padres.