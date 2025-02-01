Shaw is considered the "leading contender" for the Opening Day starting job at third base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Isaac Paredes traded in the Kyle Tucker deal, third base is open, and Shaw has the prospect pedigree to warrant a long look. At this point, he seems to be the top option for the role, with veteran utility player Jon Berti likely backing up at the hot corner as well as across the diamond. Of course, Shaw could strengthen his claim with a productive spring training. The 23-year-old slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last season.