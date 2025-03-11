Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Shaw will travel with the team for their two-game series against the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs and Dodgers are allowed a 31-man travel roster, so while Counsell's declaration doesn't necessarily mean Shaw will be the team's Opening Day third baseman, it would be a surprise if that's not the case. Shaw got a late start to spring training due to an oblique injury that's limited him to only five games, but he's healthy now and reached base in all three of his plate appearances Monday versus the Guardians. The 23-year-old slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last season and has a chance to be a big fantasy contributor right out of the gate.