Swarmer (1-0) allowed one run on two hits across six innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out five.

A Tommy Edman solo home run accounted for all the offense against Swarmer. The 28-year-old has been excellent through two starts, allowing just two earned runs across 12 innings with 11 strikeouts. Home runs have been his weak spot, however, as he's allowed three of them already. If Swarmer can keep the ball in the park, he may be able to have some sustained success. He's lined up to start again next Saturday against the Yankees.