Swarner allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee. He struck out six and did not factor into the loss.

Thanks to a pair of errors, the only run that counted against Swarmer came in the third inning on Jace Peterson's solo home run. He later served up a two-run shot to Tyrone Taylor in the sixth. After Drew Smyly left the second game of the doubleheader with an oblique injury, Swarmer could stick around to make another start in the rotation. If that's the case, expect the 28-year-old righty to face the Cardinals at home this weekend.