Swarmer (1-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six.

Swarmer hung tough through three frames, yielding only one run on a solo homer by Aaron Judge in the first inning. However, he gave up two additional solo shots in the fourth and three more -- including the second of the day by Judge -- in the fifth to end up with the unhappy final stat line. Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, Swarmer became the second pitcher in MLB history to serve up six solo home runs in one game, joining Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston, who did so in 1932. Despite the dubious feat, there were some positives to the rookie's performance, including his racking up of 15 swinging strikes. This was his first loss as a major-leaguer, and he has posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over 17 innings.