Swarmer will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Swarmer has spent the last three minor-league seasons at Triple-A Iowa, and he had success over the first two months of the year in 2022. He's made nine appearances (five starts) in Iowa in 2022 and has posted a 2.08 ERA, 42:14 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP in 39 innings. If Swarmer performs well during his major-league debut, he'll likely be an option to draw another start since the Cubs also have a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday.