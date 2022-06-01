Swarmer is scheduled to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals in Chicago, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The rookie right-hander will end up getting two starts this week after he struck out six Brewers while giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk in his MLB debut Monday. With Drew Smyly (oblique) joining Wade Miley (shoulder) and Alec Mills (back) on the injured list Wednesday, Swarmer looks like he'll have a path to sticking around as the Cubs' No. 5 starter beyond Saturday if he doesn't completely melt down against the Cardinals.