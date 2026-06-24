Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Confirmed to return Thursday

Boyd (shoulder/knee) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell previously noted that Boyd would rejoin the rotation this week, and now the specific date has been confirmed. Boyd has been sidelined since early May, first due to meniscus surgery and later because of shoulder soreness. He threw 59 pitches over four innings in his final rehab start, so Boyd will likely be somewhat limited Thursday from a workload perspective.