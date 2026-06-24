Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Confirmed to return Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Boyd (shoulder/knee) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell previously noted that Boyd would rejoin the rotation this week, and now the specific date has been confirmed. Boyd has been sidelined since early May, first due to meniscus surgery and later because of shoulder soreness. He threw 59 pitches over four innings in his final rehab start, so Boyd will likely be somewhat limited Thursday from a workload perspective.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!