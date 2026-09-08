Boyd (8-4) took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over seven-plus innings.

Boyd got through four scoreless frames before yielding a run in the fifth. The Cubs held a 2-1 lead going into the eighth, and manager Craig Counsell elected to keep Boyd on the mound. That move ended up backfiring, as the lefty hurler put the first two batters of the inning on base via a walk and a double. Boyd was subsequently pulled, but both runners came home to score following his departure, saddling him with the loss. Boyd has gone 0-3 over his past five starts, recording a 5.46 ERA over 29.2 innings during that span. He'll look to get back on the winning foot his next time out, which is lined up to be a home matchup against Pittsburgh.