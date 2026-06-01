Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Goes four innings in rehab start

Boyd (knee) struck out two batters and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk across four innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa.

The southpaw required a meniscectomy on his left knee May 7 but has made a swift recovery from the procedure, as he resumed facing hitters May 22 before receiving the green light to report to Iowa. During Sunday's outing, Boyd tossed 63 pitches (41 strikes) while inducing five whiffs and averaging 93.1 mph with his four-seamer, which was up about a half-tick from his average over five starts with Chicago (92.5 mph). According to Marquee Sports Network, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he received good feedback from Boyd's rehab start and noted that the lefty is set to rejoin the team in Chicago on Monday. Though Boyd had been expected to make one more rehab start to get further stretched out before returning from the 15-day injured list, the Cubs could elect to activate him early to make an abbreviated start during this weekend's series versus the Giants if he checks out well during his upcoming bullpen session.