Boyd (12-8) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Boyd gave up a run in the first and another in the fourth, with the latter tally coming on a Daylen Lile homer. That was enough to send him to the loss, as Chicago's offense managed just one run in the contest. Despite the defeat, this was Boyd's best outing in several weeks -- prior to Saturday, he had given up at least four runs in three straight starts. Boyd will carry a strong 2.92 season ERA into his next start, which is projected to take place at home against Tampa Bay next week.