Boyd will start against the Brewers on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd threw just 58 pitches across 4.1 innings during his start against the Padres in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, leaving him fresh enough to take the mound again Saturday after only three days of rest. The 34-year-old southpaw struggled against the Brewers in the regular season, giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out five batters in 10.1 frames across his two starts against them.