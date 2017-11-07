Carasiti was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carasiti turned in a 3.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB in 49.2 innings between Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Albuquerque last season. While he didn't appear in the majors last year, Carasiti registered a 9.19 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 15.2 innings with the Rockies in 2016. He'll look to compete for a bullpen spot in 2018.